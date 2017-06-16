Seven killed in China blast, 59 injured

Beijing

Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead. Many parents were picking up their children when the blast took place around 5pm near the entrance of the kindergarten in Xuzhou, in the coastal province of Jiangsu, the official Xinhua news agency said on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. Two people died on the spot and five more died of their injuries, while 59 people were injured, nine among them being treated for severe injuries, Xinhua reported. The cause of the blast was also not immediately clear, although online commentators said it could have been a gas canister explosion. Police from Xuzhou city urged social media commentators to share only information from official channels after some users posted videos of an April explosion, saying they depicted Thursday’s incident.—Xinhua