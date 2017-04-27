Seven more infants die

Our Correspondent

Tharparkar

At least seven more children died in last three days at the government hospitals in Sindh’s Tharparkar district, raising the death toll to 113 this year.

According to a statement issued by the health department in Tharparkar, 31 children below the age of five have died so far in the month of April in six different health facilities in the district.

The report claimed that only three children died of severe malnutrition in Thar while others died of various health conditions such as birth asphyxia and pneumonia.