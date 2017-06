Seven DSPs reshuffled

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman Khatak has reshuffled seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). According to a notification issued here, DSP/RO CTD Bahawalpur Kaiwan Karim Abbasi has been transferred and posted as SDPO Jehanian Khanewal, SDPO Jehanian Khanewal Shahid Niaz was posted as SDPO Liaqatpur Rahim Yar Khan, SDPO Liaquatpur Rahim Yar Khan Mamoon ul Rasheed was posted and directed him to report at ADIG Bahwalpur Region, SDPO Bara Ghar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Ikram was posted as SDPO Wazirabad Gujranwala, SDPO Wazirabad Gujranwala Shabbir Ahmad Khan wsa posted as SDPO Bara Ghar Nankana Sahib, DSP Mughalpura City Traffic Police Lahore Zia Ullah Khan was posted as SDPO Kahna Lahore and DSP Anti Terrorism Investigation Squad Lahore Imtiaz Ahmad Bhali was posted as SDPO Gowalmandi Lahore.