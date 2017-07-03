Seven die in van cylinder blast, Shahbaz grieved

Man kills sister, brother-in-law; another killed over property dispute

Multan

Seven persons were killed and another 24 sustained burn injuries when a van, they were travelling in, caught fire due to an LPG cylinder blast at Head Muhammadwala bridage. According to Rescue 1122, the van was coming from Chowk Munda, Layyah. All the injured and the dead belonged to same family, said Rescue sources. The rescuers shifted the injured to the area hospitals. Doctors said some of the injured were in critical condition. After receiving information, district administration officials and the area people reached the site for rescue activities.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to fire in a van near Head Muhammad Wala, Multan. He expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report from the administration.

In Khanewal, a wicked person gunned down two including his sister and brother-in-law over domestic disputes here on Sunday and fled the scene of the crime. Police said that accused Muhammad Amjad who was in dispute with the family of his sister , barged into her house in Ali Sher Wahan area of Khanewal and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents. As a result of firing sister of the accused identified as Noureen Bibi and her husband Muhammad Ajmal died on the spot. The culprit escaped the scene after committing the dual murder. The bodies were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against the murderer at Police Station Thatta Sadiqabad have started raids for his arrest.

In Chitral, a man in the Biori Upper village situated some 55 km from here near Drosh was killed allegedly by his own brother over a property dispute, local police confirmed the incident. The deceased has been identified as Mir Alam Khan, son of Rehmat Saeed. The Drosh police took the body to hospital for legal process and registered a murder case against the suspect, identified as Momin Khan, but have not arrested him yet.—INP