Seven dead in two road accidents

Dera Murad Jamali/ Kandhkot

At least seven people died and several others were seriously injured in separate traffic accidents in Dera Murad Jamali and Kandhkot on Monday. Levies sources said that an over speeding truck and car collided head-on at National Highway in Mithri area of Dera Murad Jamali. Four car riders died on the spot in the accident while two others were critically injured. The truck driver escaped from the scene of the accident. The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP