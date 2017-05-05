Seven dead, four injured as passenger van falls into gorge

Haveli, Ajk

At least seven people died and four others were injured when a passenger van fell into a gorge here on Thursday.

Police said that due to careless driving and poor road condition, a passenger van skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine in Haveli area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Two passengers died on the spot in the accident while nine others were injured.

The police and local people through joint rescue operation pulled the bodies out and injured from the ravine and shifted them to hospital where five succumbed to their injuries, raising death toll to seven, four others were also under treatment in critical condition.—INP