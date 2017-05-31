Seven dead, 48,000 displaced in north Brazil flood

Rio De Janeiro

Seven people have died and 48,000 others displaced after heavy flood hit northern Brazil, authorities announced.

In the state of Pernambuco which was most affected, two people died,over 44,000 were displaced, homes of 2,600 were destroyed, and 15 towns were declared state of calamity on Sunday.

In Alagoas state, five people, including a child, were killed. It has been raining in Pernambuco and Alagoas states for several days. In addition to the flood, the storm also triggered mudslide in the two states as well as in Paraiba state.—Xinhua