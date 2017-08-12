Seven burglars held

Islamabad Sihala Police Friday arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in incidents of dacoity and burglary besides recovering cash and gold ornaments from them, a police spokesman said.

He said a team of Sihala Police headed by Station House Officer Inspector Abdul Ghaffar arrested seven persons including three Afghan nationals. They had been identified as Sami, Ibrahim, Waseem, Ramzan, Bilal, Nauman and Adnan.

Police recovered cash and gold ornaments from them and they confessed to commit several dacoities in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Further investigation was underway from them.—APP

