Setback to Theresa

UNCERTAINTY is gripping Britain after any of its parties failed to grab majority in the general election. The shocking results also hit the stocks and the currency which fell to seven week low on Friday. However defiant British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to stay on as the prime minister and continue to lead the UK out of the European Union after her disastrous election gamble led to the loss of her conservative party’s majority in parliament.

Given the seats the conservatives have secured, Theresa will have to form a coalition government and to that end she also met with Queen Elizabeth II to seek approval for her plan. However, uncertainty still looms large as to who will form the next government as the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also claimed victory and called for Theresa to resign. In fact, when May called the election on April 18, her Conservative Party held a huge lead in public opinion polls along with its slim majority in parliament. However, that lead in the polls shrank over the course of the campaign, during which she backtracked on a major proposal on care for the elderly, opted not to debate her opponents on television, and faced questions about her record on security after Britain was hit by two militant attacks that killed 30 people. By contrast, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran socialist who initially was written off as having no chance, was widely considered to have run a strong campaign. Labour drew strong support from young people, who appeared to have turned out to vote in bigger-than-expected numbers. Though the results are a major setback to Thersea, yet the most optimistic outcome of the polls is the election of twelve Pakistani origin candidates including five women. Seven of them belong to labour party and three to conservatives. With their election, we understand they will be in a better position not only to better protect the rights, serve their communities and remove misperceptions arising out due to some unfortunate incidents but also play an invaluable role in further strengthening the existing Pak-UK relations.

