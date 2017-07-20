AT a time when PML (N) in general and Sharif Family in particular is entangled in Panama case before the Supreme Court, the judgement of Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissing PTI’s plea for disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is surely a desperately needed relief for PML (N) and a setback for PTI. The court observed that the petition was not maintainable.

Though there was a passing reference about Mian Shahbaz Sharif in the JIT report but PTI displayed unholy haste in knocking doors of the judiciary to seek disqualification of the Punjab Chief Minister on the ground that his assets were more than income and he was doing business while holding the public office. As JIT inquiry report was against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and daughter Maryam Nawaz, PTI is under the impression that Nawaz family would be out of politics and now focus should be made on remaining possible contender. Attempts are being made to generate controversies around other PML (N) leaders like Senator Ishaq Dar so that the entire top leadership of the party stands discredited and disqualified. We have been emphasising in these columns that political parties and leaders should strive to compete in delivery of service as different political parties are in government in different provinces but unfortunately their focus is not on improving governance and serve the masses but on leg-pulling of others. Political parties should also compete in political arena by adhering to sound principles of service to masses with good governance and transparent public dealings. As for Punjab Chief Minister, he is a role model because he has been working frantically to improve governance in the province and has succeeded to a great extent. Barring a few problems, the Punjab government has done well in creating and improving infrastructure, digitizing different fields and bringing about improvement to education and health sectors where a change for the better is visible. Struggle for power is surely the right of every political party and politician but the game should be played strictly with sportsman spirit and not through foul means.

