Set Qibla direction with the help of sun today

Muslims can mark the exact Qibla direction on Saturday, May 27 as the sun will shine at the head of Khaana Kaaba.

According to Al Arabiya, the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Egypt has announced that the sun will align directly over the Kaaba at 2:18 PST on Saturday, during the noon prayer. The day also marks the beginning of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The direction can be located with the ancient method of observing the shadow of a stick while fixing it on the ground vertically. The shadow line will indicate Qibladirection.The institute’s department in charge of researching the Sun’s activities said in a statement on its official Twitter account that the elevation angle of the sun at the time of the Zuhr prayer will be 89.93 degrees above the Kaaba.—INP