Servant’s murder: Court grants bail to MPA’s daughter

Staff Reporter

An additional session’s judge on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail till July 20 to MPA Shah Jahan’s daughter allegedly involved in torturing a teenage servant to death.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief. Additional District and Sessions Judge Saeed Ahmad heard the pre-arrest bail application of the accused, Fauzia.

The accused through his bail application pleaded the court to grant benefit of pre-arrest bail to her as she was innocent and implicated without any evidence in the case.

Akbari Gate police had registered an FIR # 337/17 against the MPA’s daughter Fauzia on the complaint submitted by the victim’s father, Aslam.

The deceased, 16-year-old Akhtar of Okara, was working as a domestic servant at the residence of MPA Shah Jahan for the past three years along with his 11-year-old sister Atiya.

MPA’s daughter Fauzia tortured Ahktar and his sister. The boy suffered severe injuries and died at the house of the MPA on Tuesday whereas the police recovered his injured sister from the house. Meanwhile, Police handed over the body of 16-year-old servant Akhtar of MPA Zara Shah Jehan to his family after postmortem.

Police said yesterday an incident was reported according to which the MPA’s daughter killed the servant after brutally beating him and injuring his sister Atiya inside Akbari Gate here.

According to police, wounds on the servant’s body clearly shown that he had been badly tortured, however, an investigation has been started in this regard.

The suspects, including the MPA, escaped from the spot along with the family and police couldn’t arrest them yet.

Police had registered a case against Fozia, the daughter of the MPA, on a report of Aslam, the father of the deceased.

Later, the family took the body to its native city Okara for burial.