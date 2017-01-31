Serene Air starts domestic operation in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Serene Air has announced the commencement of its countrywide domestic operations by the launch of its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad. Proving flight to fulfill regulatory requirement was successfully flown from Karachi to Islamabad and back on 26th Jan, 2017, the reservation and sale of tickets Country Wide has already started.

Serene Air fleet Comprises 3 Boeing 737-800 aircraft which are world renowned for their efficiency, safety record, and innovative design features. Serene Air initially plans to fly from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Faisalabad; subsequently more domestic destinations will be added. International Operations are planned to start after successfully completing one year mandatory period of domestic Operations.

Serene Air promises its customers quality and excellence in service through its efficient ground staff to provide hassle free reservations and check in, in time arrivals at destinations with enhanced safety by aircrew trained in flying from Boeing, Specially prepared meals and snacks served by courteous, caring and polite cabin crew, all of which will combine to ensure a flying experience that will exceed expectations. Serene Air promises its client to experience serenity in air like never before.

Serene Air is the First airline in private sector to offer a family package where in the infant child and families are given unparalleled concessions.