Serena Hotels Hunza Marathon 2017 draws hundreds

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Serena Hotels under the banner of Sports Diplomacy and Pakistan Youth Outreach hosted the 2nd Serena Hotels Hunza Marathon 2017 on the Karakoram Highway to raise environmental awareness as the marathon slogan for the year was “Say No to Pollution”.

The event consisted of a 42 km full-marathon for professionals and a 10 km and 5 km half-marathon for amateurs. Gear for the marathon was distributed a day earlier and young people were encouraged to engage in exercise and raise awareness about the consequences of pollution. A huge number of boys and girls participated in the Marathon.

Pakistan Youth Outreach (PYO) was formed by Mirza Ali and Samina Baig, renowned mountaineers, to promote mountain adventure, outdoor education and awareness, and also to develop youth involvement in volunteerism and community support.

Serena Hotels association with the siblings began when Serena Hotels founded the Adventure Diplomacy Group to help them conquer seven of the world’s highest peaks across seven continents.

Organizations, like Serena Hotels, are strategically placed and have the capacity to support and promote causes such as the ‘Say No to Pollution’ campaign and the use of sports to encourage young people to gather under the banner of such causes extends their impact and outreach.