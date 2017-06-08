Serena Hotels celebrate 4 years of triumph at World Travel Awards

Observer Report

Islamabad

Aziz Boolani CEO South & Central Asia received appreciation at the World Travel Awards where Islamabad Serena Hotel was awarded Pakistan’s leading hotel 2017 and Pakistan’s leading hotel suite 2017 for the Presidential Suite at Islamabad Serena Hotel, the Kabul Serena Hotel was awarded Afghanistan’s Leading Hotel and Dushanbe Serena Hotel received the award for Tajikistan’s Leading Hotel for the fourth year running at the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2017, held at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai in China.

The World Travel Awards™ is voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, and this accolade recognises the commitment to excellence which organisations demonstrate in each preceding year.

The World Travel Awards™ is the most prestigious, comprehensive and sought after awards programme in the global travel and tourism industry. The awards this year were presented before an invited audience of the industry’s leading luminaries and international media.

Tourism Promotion Services – Pakistan (TPS), a subsidiary company of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), owns and manages eight hotels across Pakistan of which Islamabad Serena Hotel is the flagship property. AKFED seeks to develop tourism potential in selected areas in the developing world, by building, rehabilitating and managing hotels and lodges that contribute to economic growth and positively impact the overall investment climate in an environmental and culturally sensitive manner.