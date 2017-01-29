Serena beats Venus to clinch record 23rd Slam title

Melbourne

A jubilant Serena Williams said it was “awesome” to finally clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam title after beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final, a result which also took her back to world number one.

The dominant American won her seventh Aussie title 6-4, 6-4 to finally surpass Steffi Graf’s Open-era milestone of 22 major wins, nearly 18 years after she lifted her first Slam trophy at the 1999 US Open.

The 35-year-old Serena, who had equalled Graf’s mark at Wimbledon last year, now stands just one behind the all-time record of 24 won by Margaret Court, who was in the president’s box at Rod Laver Arena.

“I don’t like numbers during a tournament when I am trying to reach a big milestone. Now we can talk about it,” she told ESPN, after posing in shoes branded with ‘23’ on the heel.

“It’s pretty awesome. I really wanted to get to 23, more than you can ever imagine. And I kept telling myself, ‘Serena, 22 isn’t bad’.

“To get to number 23 here is really rather special, against Venus as well because my first big match was against her here on this court. Going into this match, it felt like it was all full circle.”

Serena’s astonishing achievement also means she ends the brief stay at world number one of Angelique Kerber, who displaced Williams in September after three-and-a-half years at the top.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams says being in another Grand Slam final against her sister Serena was “momentous” and despite losing, she was just happy to see her family name on the Australian Open trophy.

The 36-year-old was competing in her 15th major title match but her first since Wimbledon in 2009, but she could do nothing to halt her sister’s march to a record 23rd Grand Slam crown 6-4, 6-4.

Asked if she was disappointed, she replied: “No, because I guess I’ve been here before, you know. I really enjoy seeing the name ‘Williams’ on the trophy. This is a beautiful thing.”

Making another big-time final late in her career, after battling back from the energy-sapping Sjogren’s syndrome, which was diagnosed in 2011, was already a bonus for Venus.

And it has only made her want more success, with no plans to slow down, despite now holding the record as the oldest finalist at Melbourne Park in the Open era.

“I played against a lot of players who were in form. So it’s a good thing. It’s a great start to the year and I’m looking forward to the rest of year,” she said.

“This is like tournament number two (after Auckland) and it’s already a lot of work. I’m looking forward to tournament number three and four. It’s going to be awesome.

“I’m ready to kill it this year. That’s my goal. Who goes into the year and says, ‘Oh, my God, it’s not going to be a good year? Who says that? Not me.”

Williams has won seven Grand Slam finals and has now lost eight. Nine of her major finals have been against Serena.

Few would have picked an all-Williams final when the tournament got underway two weeks ago, and Venus recognises that it may not happen again, making the moment even more memorable.

“Serena’s been in a lot of finals, but I haven’t been able to be there as much as she has,” she said.

“To have this opportunity to play against each other again, and to be able to rise to that occasion, was quite momentous.”

In beating Venus, Serena finally surpassed Steffi Graf to become the Open-era Grand Slam record winner with 23, just one shy of the all-time mark of 24 held by Margaret Court.

Venus said it was an honour to be part of history being made.

“Yeah, it’s a great number. I know she would like to have a little more. Who wouldn’t?” she said.

“It was a great moment. I’m very happy that she’s been able to get to number 23 because there’s 22 ahead of that that she also earned, and she earned it.”—AFP