Separate but equal

Muhammad Tanveer

Islamabad

Education is a conspicuous reality of the 21st century. No nation can progress and prosper without equality of education. It takes a real investment that pays off in a decade, not by the next election. Gender discrimination in an education system has been a prominent issue across rural and urban areas for decades.

This ultimately not only improve individual’s life but also helps him in choosing their leader(s). Economic disparity has disturbed the basic education system. It is the government’s responsibility to evolve effective and efficient policies for all. Pakistan cannot be an Asian tiger without knowing the real worth of education.