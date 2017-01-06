Sensitising world on Kashmir

FOR most part of the history, we have tried to address the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in an emotional manner whereas ground realities demanded a consistent but calculated approach. It, however, seems things have now started changing and holding of an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir is a step in the right direction.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq deserves appreciation for conceiving the idea and giving it practical shape with active collaboration of Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Kashmir Affairs as well as Government of Azad Kashmir. Pakistan and India have fought four wars and they cannot afford the fifth one as both of them are nuclearised and something can go wrong anytime with catastrophic consequences. Therefore, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is the only viable option for the two countries to pursue but unfortunately India is not willing to discuss the issue sincerely and substantially. Instead of fulfilling the pledges it made before the world community to allow right of self-determination to Kashmiris through a UN-supervised plebiscite, India is perpetrating atrocities on people struggling for their just right and is trying to hoodwink international public opinion by equating the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with terrorism. Therefore, there is dire need to sensitise the world public opinion about gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and the need for peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Participation in the seminar by foreign delegates including members of parliament, scholars and opinion-makers from a number of countries would surely help realise this objective, as comprehensive discussions on different aspects of the problem would give them a clearer picture of what is happening and what the world needs to do. It has afforded opportunity to the participants to have firsthand information from Kashmiri leaders of Indian machinations to change demography of the occupied territory in clear violation of UN resolutions. We believe that similar conferences and seminars should also be held in important countries to expose India’s game plan, its brutalities against Kashmiris and mobilising international public opinion for a just resolution of the conflict.

Related