Senior US official to visit Pakistan, India

Akhtar Jamal

Islamabad

A senior U.S. diplomat is expected to visit India and Pakistan from July 30-August 2, 2017 apparently to help defuse rising tension between the two nuclear-states and take a broader prospective of the developing events in this region.

Ms. Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, is scheduled to visit New Delhi and Islamabad from July 30 to August 8.

The U.S. official, considered as an expert of Asia/Middle East is expected to hold series of talks with high officials in Islamabad and may help find an amicable solution to end the regional crisis including Afghanistan.

According to a short statement issued by the U.S. State Department, “She will meet with government officials, thought leaders, and business executives to discuss US relations with the region.”

The visit of Ms. Alice Wells comes at a time when senior Pakistani officials have expressed concern over growing Indo-U.S. strategic relations that is seen as encouragements for India’s radical Hindu-extremists to isolate Pakistan and promote India as the next super power against China.

Pakistani officials are also concerned over India’s lobby within the United States which is trying to persuade Trump Administration to increase pressures on Pakistan on supposed support for elements involved in terrorism.

Pakistani officials say that while Islamabad is not against bilateral cooperation between U.S. and India but at the same time it cannot tolerate any “design aimed at sabotaging Pak-China strategic alliance and CPEC projects by any country or coalition.

The visit of the U.S. official to Pakistan has become more significant in the backdrop of Supreme Court decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif and his top aides particularly Finance and Economic Affairs Chief Ishaq Dar and dissolution of the Federal Cabinet.

Ambassador Alice Wells is expected to meet top Foreign Office officials as well as top defense leaders. Foreign Policy experts in Pakistan are also mindful of roles and covert support by foreign intelligence agencies in Afghanistan too for anti-Pakistan militants.

It may be recalled that when General John W. Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on July 24, 2017, COAS raised concern over the blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and USA to undermine Pak contribution to war on terror.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa noted that “it’s not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when policy review is being undertaken in the USA.”

However, General Bajwa pledged that “despite provocations, Pakistan would continue to act positively as we consider the defeat of terrorism as a National interest.” U.S. Ambassador David Hale was also present during the meeting.

Official circle is hopeful that the U.S. officials would realize the decades-old cooperation extended by Pakistan with Washington and not undermine its sincere efforts for an amicable solution to the tensions in the region including Afghanistan.