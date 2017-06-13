Senior CPC official urges stronger BRICS coop

Fuzhou

Senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Yunshan on Sunday called on political parties, think tanks and non-governmental organizations in BRICS countries to cement exchanges and boost cooperation within the group.

Liu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of a forum held in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province.

Liu said the Ninth BRICS Summit, scheduled for September in Xiamen, Fujian Province, will be another important global conference following the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in May.

In a letter sent to other BRICS leaders after China took the BRICS rotating presidency on Jan. 1, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will work with other BRICS countries to make the Xiamen summit a success and move forward BRICS cooperation to a new level, in accordance with an open, inclusive and win-win BRICS spirit. “We hope this forum will pool more wisdom and efforts for the Xiamen summit and future BRICS cooperation,” Liu said. The forum, which runs from Saturday to Monday, drew more than 400 participants from political parties, think tanks and non-governmental organizations from BRICS and other developing countries.

Liu said over the past ten years, BRICS cooperation has achieved remarkable progress and the group has become an important platform for cooperation among emerging economies and developing countries, as well as a great force in improving global governance, promoting global economic growth and democracy in international relations. He urged BRICS political parties, think tanks and non-governmental organizations to play their unique roles to guide BRICS cooperation, offer suggestions, jointly promote economic globalization, innovate cooperation measures, promote implementation of BRICS cooperation projects, and consolidate the social foundation for BRICS cooperation.—Xinhua