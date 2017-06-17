Senate wants provinces opinion in land reforms

Postal Orders’ publishing as per customers’ requirements approved; PESCO getting only 1750mw against demand of 2850mw

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on Thursday asked the provinces to inform it about their opinion on land reforms in the country, in a month.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha and attended by Senators Taj Haider, Rubina Khalid and Dr Kareem Ahmed Khawaja. The committee was informed that due to various reasons and court decisions, three provinces Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had not taken steps for implementation of land reform legislation of 1977.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Federal Land Commissioner and Provincial Land Commissioners briefed the committee about issues in implementation of land reforms.

Prominent constitutional expert Abid Hasan Minto who had filed a public petition on land reforms apprised the committee about his proposals. The committee was informed that the main issue at present was how to decide about compensation to original owners of the land before its distribution among the tenants. Presently, according to law of 1977 a land owner can hold upto 100 acres of arable land. Minto proposed that the limit of land holding should be further reduced to 50 acres and modern technology should be used by farmers for higher per acre yields.

Later on the committee discussed a public petition about a case of sexual harassment in Pakistan Television. The committee was told that two female anchors who filed the harassment case against one of their seniors, had already resigned from the organization and all of their dues were cleared.

Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera informed that he had directed that there should be zero tolerance against sexual harassment as it was his responsibility to provide a secure environment to the employees. The chairman committee stopped further proceeding on the matter and said the committee would wait for an outcome of a probe of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which already had forensics of the electronic gadgets used by the persons involved in the case. Senate Standing Committee on Communication Friday unanimously approved The Post Office Act, 1989 (The Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017) here at Parliament House.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai, chairman of the committee. Members of the committee Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Kamil Ali Agha, Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani and Liaqat Tarakai also attended the meeting. To facilitate the customer, an amendment in Section 45 Post Office Act, 1998 has been proposed through a Bill thereby removing the barrier of maximum limit of Rs.50 and to issue Postal orders of appropriate denominations as per requirements of the customers.

The committee also discussed NHA contractual employees issues working at N50 (Zhob- Mughal Kot) and N70 (Killa Saifullah-Loralai), Balochistan pertaining to prejudiced and discriminatory appointments from other provinces on parochial quota.

Senior officials of National Highway Authority said that the NHA is a federal government organization and in accordance with Rules, employment is made on regional/ provincial quota, whereas posting/ transfer is made on requirement basis of the organization in its offices scattered all over the country. The committee also directed NHA to conduct an inquiry into the dismissal of employees from the jobs in Balochistan.

Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power on Thursday was told the demand of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was 2850MW but the company was getting only 1750 MW electricity from national grid. The meeting of the Senate committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Yaqoob Nasir here at Parliament House.

The PESCO Chief told the committee that there is 50 percent load shedding in Swat and Mardan as their feeders could not bear the load. Senator Nouman Wazir said that 1378 MW electricity share of PESCO was not provided in month of Ramzan.

Senator Nisar Khan said that there are 97 percent of recoveries in Malakand Division but force loads heeding is maximum in the area. Senators including Nisar Muhammad Khan, Taj Haider, Nouman Wazir and Mian Atique Sheikh attended the meeting.—APP