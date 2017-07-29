Senate wants Post Office reforms report within fortnight

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications, Friday, expressed anguish over non-compliance of Committee’s recommendations for introducing reforms in the Post Offices of the country. Committee has been sending these recommendations for the last four years.

Committee met here with Daud Khan Achakzai in the chair and observed that the time frame of seven months for having computerized system in post offices has also ended. It was directed that update on implementation of these services be given to the Committee in fifteen days.

DG Postal Services told the meeting that the institution has received a very low budget this year again. 13 thousand Post Offices in the country couldn’t have any maintenance or upgradation work for long time due to financial constraints.

The present conditions do not allow the department to compete efficiently with private postal companies. It was also stated that up gradation will be carried out in different phases and 85 GPOs in big cities now have computerized record.

Chairman NHA told the meeting that tender notice for Noshki by pass will soon be given. It was also stated that some of the suspended project employees have been restored and the Committee recommended restoring the rest on humanitarian grounds.