Senate to be briefed on climate change, environ protection

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, on Thursday, will be briefed by Planning Commission of Pakistan regarding the projects on Climate Change and Environment Protection across the country.

The committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini here at Parliament House.

The committee will also discuss Ministry of Foreign Affair’s letter No DCP (P&I)-19/6/2016-17 allocation/Qatar, wherein different areas in fours provinces of the country are recommended to be allocated to the dignitaries of state of Qatar for hunting of Houbara Bustard for the season 2016-17, said a Notice of Senate Secretariat on Monday. Meanwhile, it is reported that meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms, which was scheduled to discuss yearly expenditure on procurement of imported coal for Sahiwal Coal Power Plant and Production of electricity on Tuesday, has been postponed.

The meeting was also scheduled to have detailed briefing on projects of Karachi Circular Railway and Keti Bandar on which decision has been taken to include them in to China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC).

The committee is headed by Senator Col. (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi while its are Senators Sirajul Haq, Mufti Abdul Sattar, Hasil Khan Bizinjo, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail, Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani, Saud Majeed, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghar, Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi, Sherry Rehman, Karim Ahmad Khawaja.—APP