Senate stresses provincial quota implementation

Islamabad

The Senate on Monday adopted four resolutions condemning Parachinar blast, urging government for implementation of provincial quota and payment of compensation to heirs of Quetta blast martyrs.

The resolutions moved to the House by Senators Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Azam Khan Swati, and Kulsoom Perveen were adopted unanimously.

Presenting his resolution to the House, Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini called upon the House to condemn Parachinar blast and urge the government to chalk out a comprehensive plan to curb terrorism.

He also urged the House to prepare an action plan for the government as war against terrorism could only be won through collective efforts at national level.

Responding to the resolution, Minister of State for National Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar said, a joint investigation was conducted into the incident and number of suspicious persons were arrested.

She also mentioned to sectarian elements in the area as in some incident only the Shia community was targeted. However, she said forensic report of the incident is awaited as soon as it is received, it will be presented to the House.

Speaking on another resolution, Senator Kulsoom Perveen mentioned before the House that compensation to heirs of Quetta blast martyrs was yet to be paid.

She said a committee has been formed including the bureaucrats from provincial government and the matter is lingering on. “It is now being investigated at patwari level as to who should be paid how much compensation.”

She urged the government to collect latest information and put before the House. Through another resolution, Senator Azam Khan Swati called for implementation of provincial quota for KP and Balochistan as the House adopted his resolution recommending amendment in the constitution for fulfillment of this demand.

Senate Special Committee on the Twenty Four Demands made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the recommendations of the committee.

The meeting of the committee was held here on Monday under the convenership of Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, here at Parliament House.—APP