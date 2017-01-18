Senate rejects National Accountability (amendment) Ordinance

Islamabad

The Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution disapproving the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 with majority. At least 33 votes came in favor of the ordinance while 21 against it.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Q. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, the party in alliance with the government, also voted in favor of the resolution.

A clause to disqualify the government office holder for lifetime through plea bargain was added in the ordinance.

Senator Taj Haider said that the opposition is against the plea bargain. He said that the ordinance presented by the government was unconstitutional.

“The government had not taken any party in confidence regarding the ordinance. Lifelong disqualification of people from public offices through plea bargain is only an advertisement,” he said. Law Minister Zahid Hamid expressed his displeasure over disqualification of the ordinance through resolution.

The law minister said that National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance was very appropriate as it made the public office holders ineligible for their post.

The powers of the NAB chairman were also made limited through the ordinance. Plea bargain was being criticized from public circles, he said, adding that clearing the accused through plea bargain is not a way to provide justice.—INP

Related