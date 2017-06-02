Senate recommends 20pc raise in govt employees salaries, pensions

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Terming current decision of 10% raise in salaries and pensions of the government employees as insufficient, Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development, Thursday, recommended 20% increase in the salaries and pension of the government employees. It also recommended water supply schemes of Rs. one billion and a circular railway system for Karachi at the cost of Rs. two billion.

Senate committee met here with Senator Col ® Tahir Hussain Mashhaddi in the chair to discuss the recommendations about Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) which had been forwarded by Senators belonging to different political parties for consideration in the Finance Bill 2017-18.

The Committee also discussed various other different recommendations pertaining to ministries of Communication, water and power, civil aviation, national food security and other sectors during the discussion.

Committee recommended abolition of sales tax on gas, electricity and petrol to provide relief to the masses and approved recommendations that no reduction or reallocation be made in the approved development budget without prior approval of the Parliament.

Senator Farhatullah Babar pointed out that western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be constructed as per commitment of the Prime Minister during the all parties conference (APC) and western route should be constructed on the lines of eastern route.

The Committee decided to forward this recommendation to the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC. The Committee also approved recommendations of Senator Saifullah Magsi relating to allocation of four billion rupees for projects related to climate change.

The Committee also approved different recommendations of Senators Usman Khan Kakar and Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel pertaining to allocation of funds for survey of minerals and natural resources in the province of Balochistan. It also approved allocation of funds for establishment of Arid Zone Research Institute at Muslim Bagh (Balochistan).

Senator Aurangzeb Khan presented proposals before the Committee pertaining to increase of financial assistance for IDPs. He proposed that 3% of the NFC should be allocated to FATA for accelerating the pace of development in the area.

He proposed that the financial assistance for completely damaged houses should be three million rupees. The Committee after detailed consideration of the recommendations forwarded by Senator Mufti Abdul Sattar on reconstruction of Allah Yar Dam approved the immediate release of funds.