Senate to play role for protection of transgender community

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that the Senate of Pakistan would play its due role for the protection of the rights of transgenders and would work for necessary legislation to the is effect. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Task Force on Transgender Community at the Parliament House on Friday.

Chairperson of the Task force Senator Rubina Khalid and Convener of the Special Committee on Marginalized Segments of Society Senator Nisar Muhammad Malakand were also present during the meeting which was participated by the representatives of the transgender from different areas of the country, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat and other stakeholders.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that the Senate of Pakistan took notice of an incident in which a transgender was targeted and the matter was referred to the committee on marginalized segments with a view to look into the issues confronting the transgenders so as they could be made part of mainstream spectrum of the society. The Senate Standing Committee is in the process of formulating its recommendations for legislations to this effect.

He asked the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Marginalized Segments and the Chairperson of the Taskforce on Transgenders to deliberate the problems and issues being faced by the transgender community and take other stakeholders on board for necessary legislation. He said that a comprehensive bill may be introduced in the Senate. He further said that judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to this effect may also be taken into consideration for legislation.

The representatives of the transgenders apprised the Chairman about their problems and the efforts being done at different fora for resolving these issues.