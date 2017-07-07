Senate for permanent CCI secretariat; wants devising stent-pricing policy

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday directed the quarters concerned to devise a stent pricing policy. The committee meeting chaired by Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi received updates on the pricing mechanism for stent in the country as recommended in its meeting on February 10. The committee was briefed regarding negligence of manufacturers of medicines, chemists and presence of a thin particle in the Plasaline injection as per complaint.

The committee also received briefing from the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA Secretariat Peshawar regarding inquiries against the irregularities and double jobs, performed by medical officer and doctors in KP and FATA and action taken by the authorities concerned against these persons. In a briefing to the committee on stent, CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Aslam Afghani said that as many as 55 types of stent were registered with the DRAP while the authority had recently registered 20 more stents.

He said that all companies had been given six months to two years time for improving the quality of the stent before registration with the authority. He said some cases of use of expired stents were reported. Officials from Ministry of National Health Services informed the committee that efforts were being made to control the prices of stent in the country and ensure to keep its prices even less then the prices of stent being sold in neighbouring countries.

They said that no country in the world has any regulatory system for stent. He added the government was working on pricing policy of stent. They said that efforts were also being made to make vibrant drug policy in order to have control on prices of medicines and keep prices less then the neighbouring countries. They said that no any law exists in any country regarding prices of drugs and there was no regulatory system for prices of medical devices in the world. Meanwhile, Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Thursday recommended establishing a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).—APP