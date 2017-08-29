Senate passes resolution to appoint Homoeopathic doctors in all hospitals of capital

Staff Reporter

The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed a resolution asking the appointment of Homeopathic Doctors in all hospitals operating under the administrative control of the federal government. Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini tabled the resolution and was not opposed by the government.

He highlighted the various aspects of homeopathic treatment and demanded the government to take immediate steps to ensure appointment of Homeopathic Doctors in all Hospitals of Islamabad.

Responding to this resolution, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that five hospitals of Islamabad are providing the best services despite being over-crowded. He said that appointment of Homeopathic doctors will be ensured in all hospitals of Islamabad at time of their expansion.