Senate passes ‘Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Bill, 2017’

Islamabad

The Senate on Friday passed the Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017, which provides for making teaching of Holy Quran compulsory in all education institutions controlled and owned by the federal government.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed moved two bills – The National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and The Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017 – which were adopted by the Senate. The bill has already been adopted by the National Assembly. Both the bills were referred to the Standing Committees concerned.

The first bill “The National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2017” provides to amend the National School of Public Policy Ordinance 2002.

The second bill “The Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017” provides for making compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to Muslim students in all educational institutions. The bills were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed.

During question hour, the Senate was informed that under Prime Minister’s Kissan Package, three hundred and forty-one billion rupees have been disbursed among farmers.

Responding to a query during question hour, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed said subsidy on fertilizers has also been provided to farmers under the programme.

To another question, he said a number of steps have been taken for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. He said nineteen offices of the Community Welfare Attaches have been set up at sixteen missions in fourteen countries. He said online complaints management system has been devised in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to redress the grievances of Pakistanis living abroad.

Minister of State for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Darshan informed the house that Drug Regulatory Authority has registered one thousand five hundred drug formulations with more than seventy thousand registered products. The Senate paid rich tributes to renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on his death anniversary being observed today.

Paying tributes to Ahmed Faraz, the members said the contribution of Ahmed Faraz in the literary history of the country is a national asset.—NNI