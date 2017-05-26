Senate orders WWB to release salaries of 2200 teachers

Islamabad

Senate Functional Committee on Devolution has directed the Workers Welfare Board of Khyber Pukhtunkhaw to release the pending salaries of 2200 teachers on urgent basis.

The Committee meeting was held here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi while including Kamil Ali Agha, Lt. General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi and Senator Nisar Muhammad ALSO attended the meeting.

The Committee also suggested that Board of Governance of WWB should take the action those who were involved in the irregularities in the enrollment of teachers in previous government.

Secretary Overseas Pakistanis informed the body that the enrollment of teacher were illegal there was not approval from Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). He said that the process of regularization of teachers jobs has been started and committee will check the qualification, experience of the teacher after that they will be regular as per the rules of government.

Chairman Senate Body urged for the true implementation on 18th amendments and completely transferred institutions to the provinces if any department is in loss or in profit for them.

Council of Common Interest (CCI) should resolved the long standing issues among the provinces on priority basis. Kabeer said that HEC should present the comprehensive report regarding the legislation of separate HEC at provincial level in the next meeting, as Sinhd government has been established its own HEC.—APP