Senate to discuss Afghan troops firing at Chaman

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday held in order an adjournment motion moved in the House to discuss the incident of firing by Afghan Security Forces on a census team operating inside the residential areas of Pakistan at Chaman.

Movers of the motion Senators Azam Khan Swati, Nauman Wazir, Sirajul Haq, Sherry Rehman and Tahir Hussain Mashhadi had argued that the matter was of an urgent nature and needed discussion in the House.

The members had taken exception of the cross border firing by Afghan Security Forces and stated that Pakistani forces were fully equipped to give a matching response rather more, to the Afghanistan uncalled for aggression. However, Pakistan has been always opting for restraint to ensure regional peace.

But, such acts by Afghan Security Forces were unacceptable and the government should ensure that a telling response is given to any recurrence of such acts in future, the members stated.—INP

