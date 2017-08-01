Senate directs restart for Balochistan pending projects

Quetta

Senate Standing Committer for Housing and Works Chairman Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi directed to restart for pending projects of Prime Minister Scheme in Balochistan for taking measures practical function it. Senate standing Committee for Housing and Workers Chairman Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Tahnvi presided a meeting on Monday at Sereena Hotal Quetta.

The committee annoyed over irregularities of water schemes and drainage systems in Quetta. They said that billions rupees were expended on water supply and sewerage system while problem could not solve in this regard and government resources were wasted.—APP