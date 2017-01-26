Senate demands steps to check human organs sale

Islamabad

A Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday demanded the government to take effective steps to control the sale of human organs and exploiting the poor for the sake of money.

In a meeting of Senate Body, a bill namely ‘the transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill 2016’ was discussed in detail which was introduced in the Upper House by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati during its sitting held on December 19, 2016.

The meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of its Convener Senator Ashok Kumar who disageed the proposal to take opinion from the religious scholars about the transplantation of Human Organs.

It was asked to start awareness campaign among the public about donating human organs. The Senate body demanded the government to take effective measures in stopping the ugly business of sale of human organs in which only poor are exploited.

Managing Director, Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) Saeed Akhtar asked to contact religious scholars for their opinion on the issue. However, this proposal was rejected by the Senate Body.

On the occasion, Senator Ashok Kumar announced to donate his organs following which MQM Senator Mian Attique Sheikh also expressed his willingness for the same. MD HOTA demanded to abolish Transplant Authority in the provinces and said that Transplant centers should be set up under control of HOTA.

Senator Ashok Kumar said that a proposal is being considered to mention the willingness about donating human organs in CNICs and Driving Licenses. The committee was informed that other legislative proposals are also under consideration in the Parliament about transplantation of human organs.

It was told that a committee under the supervision of Minister for Health Services is considering all these legislative proposals so that effective legislation could be made on it. Secretary Health said that this committee has completed 90 percent work on other bills and requested the Senator Azam Swati to withdraw his bill which was agreed by him.

Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization on Friday will be briefed by the Federal Broad of Revenue (FBR) on dealing with tax filers in the federally administered territories. The committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala at Parliament House Islamabad. The committee will be also briefed by FBR on its new Audit policy 2016.

Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Thursday will be briefed by Ministry of Human Right on Labour Rights and formation of labour unions. The Committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Nasreen Jalil at Parliament House Islamabad.

The committee will also take up the issue of torture incident on domestic servant minor girl Tayyaba, referred by the House, in its sitting held on 9th January, 2017, said a Notice of Senate Secretariat on Wednesday.

Senate Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday will be briefed on renovation work of Quetta International Airport Quetta. The Committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Kalsoom Parveen at Parliament House Islamabad.

The Committee will be also informed about work done so far and payment made to the contractor and rate at which tender has been awarded, performance and bank guarantee submitted by the contractor, said a Notice of Senate Secretariat on Wednesday.—APP