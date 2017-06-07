Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The upper house of the parliament on Tuesday continued discussion on Finance Bill, 2017, containing the annual budget statement, under article 73 of the constitution.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen appreciated the Minister for Finance for presenting a balanced budget in the parliament.

The government was working on agenda to change the life of common man by introducing more incentives for them, she added. She said that more allocation should be made for Balochistan province.

She expressed the hope that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove as source of development for Balochistan, adding government improve road infrastructure of the province.

She said that solar tube-wells should be provided to Balochistan besides rapid bus project.

Youth of Balochistan should be given more jobs while more allocations should be made under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Balochistan, she added.

Senator Khalida Parveen urged to allocate more funds for health sector.

She said it was high time to improve heath infrastructure and provide more facilities at hospitals to assist patients.

She said that more funds should be allocated for Siraiki belt to change the life of common man by introducing more incentives for them and making these areas at par with the developed areas.

Senator Samina Abid said that more incentives should be announced for poor segment of society. More relief packages should be announced in the budget for small provinces, she added.

Senator, Hari Ram urged the government to overcome energy deficit issue. He said that the local industry was facing difficulties due to power loadshedding.

Senator Hafiz Hamdullah said that provinces should also make pro poor budget rather criticizing the federal government on federal budget.

He said that the federal government should also ensure more relief for the poor in budget.