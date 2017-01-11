Senate constitute Ulema, Mashaikh Council to control sectarianism

Proactive approach to be adopted for bringing reforms in Sindh education

Islmabad

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat Tuesday informed the Senate that National Ulema and Mashaikh Council has been constituted to control sectarianism in the country.

During question hour in the Upper House, the minister said the council has representation from all Wifaqs, all schools of thought and all provinces. It has been assigned the duty to promote religious harmony and to remove hate literature from the curriculum of the Madaris.

He said two committees have been established under the council including Steering Committee and Curriculum Committee. It has also been proposed by the council that an Ulema Board may be established at national level to monitor hate literature and speech and to recommend legal action against such material.

The minister said the ministry regularly arranges Seerat Conference on 12th of Rabi ul Awwal in Islamabad, wherein prominent Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and people from all walks of life participate.

‘These conferences provide a forum to present their ideas and thoughts on Seerah and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) which also proved to be instrumental in elimination of hatred and prejudices amongst different classes of the society and creating harmony among all sects,’ he added.

He said competitions of Seerat Books, Naat and articles on life, teachings and Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are organized in regional, national and international languages for men and women. Prizes are awarded to position holders.

Amin-ul-Hasnat said the competitions also prove to be a source of dissemination of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which contain teachings regarding tolerance and harmony.

He said that federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony held meetings with the Ulema of all Muslims sects in five big cities Karachi, Lahore, Peshawsar, Quetta and Islamabad to persuade them to abide by a common code of conduct which also contains avoidance from hate speech and literature, which play an important role in creating harmony among different sects.

Meanwhile, Senate Standing Committee of Federal Education and professional Training here on Tuesday recommended that Government of Sindh and its departments concerned should be supported to adopt more proactive approach for raising standard of education according to international standards.

The Committee met here under the chairmanship of Senator Rahila Magsi. The committee while discussing issue of Hazara University was briefed that it was a provincial level varsity which fall under the domain of higher education department of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The committee members were informed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) can only give recommendations on any issues but did not have mandate to intervene in the affairs directly. Minister of State for Education, Training and Standards in Higher Education, Baliq ur Rehman informed that eight interprovincial ministers conference has been organized so far by the ministry.

Replying a query of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Baliq ur Rehman informed that Khaber Pakhtunkhwa government was supporting federal departments and HEC in education sector which was a good omen.

The Education minister further said they directed HEC to improve relations between academia, industry and government to counter problem of unemployment in the country. The minster stated that a number of provincial schools wants to get attach with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to raise their standard but according to current legislation, FBISE cannot take them under its supervision.—APP