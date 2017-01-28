Senate concerned over Balochistan roads blockage

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Communication Friday expressed concern over the blockage of highways and damage to infrastructure in Balochistan province due to recent rains and snowfall. The senate body met here under the Chair of Senator Daud Khan Achakzai and attended among other members by Sajjad Hussain Turi, Usman Khan Kakar, Yousaf Badeni, Nisar Khan, Azam Sawati and officials from Ministry of Communication, NHA, Balochistan, KPK and FATA.

The committee directed the department concerned to examine the total losses due to recent rains in Balochistan and take required measure to compensate them. The body also directed to make special arrangements to avoid such losses in future.

The Committee also sought annual record of 2015-16 from National Highway Authority (NHA) regarding expenditures and collection of toll plazas. Chairman Committee Senator Daud Khan Achakzai alleged that other routes were being given priority rather than western route under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He claimed that the committee’s recommendations were not being implemented in this regard. He also alleged that the committee set up to acquire lands in Balochistan and Khyberpakhtunkhwa provinces was not met even a single time.

Chairman NHA informed the body that D.I.Khan-Xoib road would be constructed soon as a small project, saying that funds had been approved for first phase of this project. He said Asian Development Bank would provide funds for Khazdar, Quetta and Chaman road.

He said the project of construction of By Pass along both side of Loralai and Xoib By Pass had also been approved and work would be started soon on them.

Peshawar: Chairman, Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Process, Senator Muhammad Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said Friday that a proper mechanism was imperative for implementation of 18th constitutional amendment in order to empower provinces over its indigenous resources.

Addressing a press conference here at the office of Chief Secretary after attending a high-level meeting with KP authorities, Senator Kabir Shahi said 18th constitutional amendment was very important legislation in the parliamentary history of Pakistan and it is necessary to transfer all the powers to the provinces after this landmark amendment for sustained economic development.—APP