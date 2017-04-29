Senate concerned over notice issued to Swat transgenders to vacate area

Islamabad

Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights here on Friday took serious notice of district administration issued to transgenders of Swat for vacating the area. Senator Farhat Ullah Baber, pointed out the same kind of notice was issued to the transgender community of Mardan earlier but the matter was latter resolved with the interference of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

The committee which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini while discussing draft of ‘The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2017 prepared by NCHR, directed to incorporate schooling age for transgender children in the bill for mainstreaming such children in our society. Senator Nisar Muhammad suggested to improve the bill according to the Islamic teachings to protect the rights of transgender persons as they have equal rights like others.

Qamar Naseem, a human rights activist, while appreciating the draft bill stated that the major issue faced by the community was their abuse and assault but when they approach police station for lodging First Information Report, they register it under sodomy law. He suggested that the word rape in the draft bill should be replaced with world assualt or the punishment so that culprits should be taken to task.

The chairperson asked to incorporate the recommendations in the draft bill and after thorough deliberation on the points raised by the members, the bill should be presented before the committee after four weeks. Discussing the agenda item regarding the kidnapping of children of Mir Muhammad Anwar Zehri case referred to NCHR, the Chairperson NCHR, Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chowhan, briefed the committee that they have issued letter and called the concerned department to explain the matter but no reply has received so far.

The committee took notice of the callous attitude of the security agency deployed there and called their representatives in the next meeting to get briefing and sorting out the matter.

Senator Sehar Kamran raised the issued that around 2.5 million Pakistanis were based in Saudi Arabia but there were only two welfare attaches deputed in Riaz and Jaddah each.—APP