Senate concerned over non-compliance of instructions

Food security, research related recommendations

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its instruction and recommendations related to food security and research. The committee, which was chaired by Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, directed the official concerned to ensure strict adherence to the committee directions in future. The committee discussed different matters related to Ministry of National Food Security and Research and its allied departments.

The committee also directed the Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) to submit details of the participants of the wheat traveling seminar held during last year. The committee also directed PARC to compile a comprehensive directory of progressive wheat growers across the country and ensure their participation in such seminars in order to enhance their interaction with scientists to promote the innovative culture in agri-sector. The meeting asked for organizing wheat traveling seminar in each wheat growing district of Punjab and Sindh provinces for proper utilization of the fund allocated for the project.

Meanwhile, Chairman PARC assured the committee that all instruction of the committee would be followed in letter and spirit. He informed the committee that PARC has started the compiling the list of the progressive growers for ensuring their participation in the traveling wheat seminar.

The committee was also informed that a plan has been finalized to organize traveling wheat seminar in each wheat growing districts to enhance farmer-scientists interactions during next crop season for enhancing crop output.—APP