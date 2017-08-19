Senate committee seeks report on cess collection from mines in FATA

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions, Friday, directed FATA Secretariat to submit a report on the background and current rules applied in FATA regarding cess collection from mines and minerals in two weeks.

The Committee observed that collection of cess on mines and minerals by Political Agents administration was illegal because the cess act had not yet been extended to FATA. The members of the Committee also remarked that people pay tax on mines and minerals to the Federal government already and double taxation is not justified.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding ongoing cases in FATA during last two years. It was told that out of 35 CVs received, 6 are still ongoing, seven out of ten investigations have been disposed off and all references initiated have been disposed off. DG NAB also told the meeting that Rs 125 million was recovered in FDMA case, out of which 83 million has been disbursed to FATA Secretariat and balance of 41 million remains.

In different matters relating to Mohmand Agency, Political Agent of the agency told details of the collection and utilization report of APWF (ADP) of last calendar year. He also told the meeting about all narcotics and criminal cases registered and disposed off in the last year. 7 criminal cases out of 18 and 1 narcotics case out of 13 are pending in the agency. Political Agent Mohmand Agency also assured the meeting that CNIC verification process will be made easier for the people.

While talking about the overall Law and Order situation in FATA and implementation of National Action Plan in FATA, FATA Secretariat told the meeting that 10 out of 20 points of NAP were relevant to FATA and the Area has seen significant improvement in overall crime incidents which have reduced from 982 incidents in 2015 to 478 in 2016 and 309 in first eight months of 2017.

Additional Auditor General gave a briefing on how audit is conducted in FATA and briefly elaborated upon the three major types of audit being conducted. He also mentioned in his briefing some areas of concern for AGPR including salaries being di

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman here at the Parliament House on Friday and was attended among others by Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Khanzada Khan, Muhammad Saleh Shah, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmed Hassan, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Secretary SAFRON, Secretary Law and Order FATA, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Political Agent Mohmand Agency and officials from FATA Secretariat.