Senate chairman visits Mazar-e-Quaid

City Reporter

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Sunday visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Talking to mediamen, he said that there is a need to undertake concerted efforts to work for a prosperous and developed Pakistan in accordance with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam.

For this, he added, the politicians as well as the elites in the country should join hands. ‘On the birth anniversary of Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we should renew our pledge today to make endeavours for the betterment and development of the country’, he added.

He said, Quaid-e-Azam had given a roadmap for the country in his speeches. He called for eradication of sectarianism, violence as well as intolerance from the society.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that the war on terror should continue till its logical end. To a question, he was of the view that the approach of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not effective.