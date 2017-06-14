Senate body urges to bring latest technologies to under, un-served areas

Islamabad

Sub-Committee of the Senate standing committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday urged officials from provincial forest and IT departments to assist the USF to bring latest technologies to under and un-served areas.

The committee was convened by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi while Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi also attended the meeting.

Technical Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Syed Asif Kamal Shah, told the committee that the government was facing difficulties in Kohistan, where local forest department has denied government to install cellular towers in 118 locations, all inside protected forest lands.

“Work is also on hold at another four sites in Chitral due to similar concerns,” said Kamal Shah explaining that more cellular towers were needed in hilly areas for uninterrupted mobile and broadband services such as 3G and 4G.

Secretary Forest, KP, Nazar Shah said that the government intended to install cellular mobile towers in forest land, which was not allowed to protect the natural habitats.

He urged officials from provincial forest and IT departments to assist the USF to bring latest technologies to these regions.—APP