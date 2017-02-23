Senate body seeks action against Rs356m corruption in USC

Committee for protection of pensioners’ rights at all cost

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday sought action against the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Balochistan region employees involved in Rs 356 million corruption and embezzlement. The committee meeting was held here under chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah in Parliament House.

Chairman committee directed the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to follow the corruption cases that were pending in Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The committee was informed by the USC Managing Director Waseem Mukhtar Chaudhry that USC had filed cases in every region against the employees, who were involved in corruption and embezzlement. He said, “we are committed to maintain transparency and accountability in the institution and would provide quality items to the customers.”

He informed the committee that priority of the USC would be to evolve institutional mechanism for quality control of the items, adding that professionally qualified firms would also be engaged for quality test of items. MD USC said, that his organization was conducting training for its employees aiming at provision of quality items to the customers.

Waseem said that Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) had issued show cause notice to USC over issues of quality and matter was subjudice. Regarding the agenda of computerizing the corporation’s top 1000 stores and all the warehouses,he informed that project would be made operational soon for modernization of system. Senators Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, Kalsoom Perveen, Taj Haider, Malik Najmul Hassan and officials from Ministry of Industries and Production attended the meeting.

Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation here on Thursday discussed a public petition referred to the committee for protecting Pensioner’s Benefits Accounts (PBA) Rules 2003 as they apply to government servants. The meeting was held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Senator Taj Haider at Parliament House.

Authorities concerned gave detailed point of view on the matter and informed that, PBA was launched in 2003 for retired employees of federal, provincial’ governments besides AJK, Armed Forces and other autonomous bodies.

They agreed with the issues pointed out by the petitioner that in case of death of the government employee, the pension shall be granted to the nominee(s)/heir(s) and they told the committee that rules would be amended accordingly. Officials assured the committee that they will provide their input to the Committee in the coming days.

The committee appreciated the point of view of Ministry of Finance and National Savings and directed that the rights of pensioners should be protected at all cost. The meeting was attended by Senators Taj Haider, Chairman Committee, Farooq Hamid Naek, Saeed Ghani, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Kalsoom Perveen and Javed Abbasi. Senior functionaries of Ministry of Finance and Directorate of National Savings were also present in the meeting.—APP