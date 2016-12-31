Senate body recommends Rs 500m annual budget for Lok Virsa

Staff Reporter

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Friday recommended annual budget of Lok Virsa should be increased to Rs 500 million for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage of less developed areas. The Committee meeting was held here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

Senators including Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Gianchand, Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Rubina Irfan, Executive Director of Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed and officials were attended the meeting. The Senate body highly appreciated the performance of Lok Virsa which is working for the promotion of culture and arts.

The committee also recommended Lok Virsa to arrange Saraiki and other areas cultural events to promote the historical cultural heritage of Saraiki belt. Dr Fouzia Saeed said that it is a specialized institution dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture, it includes both tangible an intangible heritage.

To a question, She informed the committee that all the contract employees would be regularized soon as par government policy.

She said that over the years Lok Virsa has made several achievements in the field of culture including establishment of two national museums, Heritage Museum depicting living culture heritage of all provinces, regions and even remote an far-flung areas and Pakistan Monument Museum presenting history of Pakistan, both presented through three-dimensional creative manner, a state-of-the- art media center and a unique reference library addressing Pakistan’s traditional culture. Lok Virsa has also published a series of books on different facets of Pakistani culture.

She said that Lok Virsa has arranged number of events to promote the culture of less developed areas of the country. She said the events arranged were include book on folk stories of Balochistan, strong link with Balochistan Directorate of culture and Saroz competition, field work in Gilgit Baltistan, IDPs relief mela, Nowruz celebrations at Lok Virsa, Eid Mela, Hazargi Culture show, rural women day, theater performances by IRC,Chitral craft bazar, high achievers award and gojal culture show, rock salt promotion festival at Jhelum, Pakistani mother languages festival, Holi celebration, annual festival Lok Mela, production of documentary films, GB cultural mela and facilitation of artisans from remote areas.