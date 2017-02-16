Senate body passes bill of inquiry commissions

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Senate’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday unanimously approved inquiry commissions’ bill with amendments proposed by the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion Law Minister Zahid Hamid, said under the bill any future commissions to be formed on any matter will have greater powers.

He said that the publishing of an inquiry’s report has been made mandatory under the new law.

He also said commissions can now invite foreign experts and professionals to investigate a case and will have complete powers to handle civil and criminal cases.

Special Assistant to the prime minister on law and justice, Barrister Zafarullah Khan informed the committee that the government will have to release a report within 30 days after an inquiry is completed.

He also said that in case a commission’s report is not made public within the given timeframe, a court can be asked to intervene.

The bill has been sent back to the Senate as per procedure. Once adopted, it will be forwarded to the president.

It is worth mentioning here that the government had managed to get passed Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Bill, 2016’s in the National Assembly on November 30, 2016 after the opposition foiled three past attempts by boycotting proceedings and pointing out lack of quorum.

The new law was first drafted after former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali wrote to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif refusing to constitute an inquiry commission to investigate the Panamagate case under an older law, dating back to 1956, which he termed toothless.

However, the opposition claimed that there was not much difference between the existing law and the first draft of the proposed law, maintaining that the government was attempting to repackage old wine in a new bottle.