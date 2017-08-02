Senate body notices WWB scam

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Tuesday took serious notice of irregularities and illegal appointments in Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Senator Baz Muhammad Khan while chairing the committee meeting said there were reports of several other administrative irregularities including purchase of 101 kanal land.

He directed to take strict action into the matter which was also recommended by other senators. Officials from Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) informed the committee a total of 2.6 million Pakistanis had been working in Saudi Arab. They said Saudi Arab had started three-month amnesty scheme for overseas residing there.

They said 75,000 Pakistanis had been issued emergency passports, adding, 100,000 Pakistanis returned back taking advantage of this amnesty scheme. They said now the ratio of people going to Saidi Arab for job purpose was decreased. They said during the last year, 462,000 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arab while during first six months of current year, 77,600 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arab.—APP