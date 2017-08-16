Senate body on Finance to take up AML implementation issue tomorrow

Islamabad

The Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization will take up the issue of alleged misuse of Anti-Money Laundering Act during its upcoming meeting on Thursday, August 17.

The senate body, scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandivwalla, would discuss the alleged misuse of the act to harass taxpayers along with details of the persons charged under the said act for the period from July 2010-2017, according to Senate Secretariat notification issued here.

The Senate committee would also be briefed on the implementation status of the recommendations made by the committee and adopted by the House on the Finance Bill 2017.

Ministry of Finance would brief the committee on the alleged double booking of Rs64 billion of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) as “non-tax revenue” to understate budget deficit.

Discussion with the Finance Division, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on the issue of constitutionality and existence of CCP.

The senate body would also consider the bill to provide for rehabilitation and re-organization of distressed corporate entities (The Corporate Rehabilitation Bill 2017), introduced in the house on January 19, 2017, and referred to the committee for consideration and report.

In-camera briefing on the total borrowing by the government with particular reference to the Chinese Banks during the last four years including mark-up rates would also be held.