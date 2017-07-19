Senate body expresses concern over decrease in country’s exports

Islamabad

The Standing Committee on Textile Industry expressed concerns over frequent decrease in country’s export due to non-provision of Sales Tax refunds. The committee also show apprehension on non-availability of basic facilities in textile sector which resulted in increase in trade deficit between import and export. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Textile Industry held here on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of MNA, Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Koreja.

The Committee was informed that the textile sector was facing difficulties in improving the export which needs to be addressed in order to improve the performance of Textile Sector. The Committee expressed its reservation over the closure of 40% industry due high tariffs of electricity and gas to value added associations.

The committee recommended that tariff of gas, Power and Wages should be brought down at par with regional competitors to make it competitive in the international market.

The Committee directed the ministry to write a letter to Chairman, FBR for early release of Sales Tax Refunds to all Textile association in order to strengthen the Export of the Country.

The Committee further recommended that implementation report on Prime Minister Package of Rs 180 Billion announced for textile Sector be submitted to the Committee on monthly basis.

The Committee expressed its concern over the taxes being imposed on Karachi Garment City in term of advance and withholding tax as it was the project of Federal Government.

The Committee directed that the taxes imposed on Karachi Garment City should be exempted as Compared with other provinces.

The Committee further directed to invite Chairman, FBR in the next meeting in order to resolve the said issue.

MNAs, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, Rana Umer Nazir Khan, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan, Ms. Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Ms. Belum Hasnain, Mr. Abdul Rashid Godil, Ms. Asiya Nasir, Col. (Redt) Dr. Amirullah Marwat, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam and Ch. Riaz-ul-haq attended the meeting, besides the officials of the Ministry.—APP