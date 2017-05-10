Senate body emphasises proper designing of product to promoting women entrepreneur

Women Entrepreneurship

Sub Committee of Senate Standing committee on Commerce on Tuesday emphasises for design development and suitable branding of products for promoting women entrepreneurs in the country.

In previous meeting the Senate committee of commerce formed the sub-committee for getting recommendations to resolves the main issues being faced by women chambers in the country.

The sub-committee meeting was held in convenorship of Senator Rubina Khalid for reviewing the issues being faced by women chambers.

While reviewing the recommendation from women chambers, Rubina khalid stressed the need for establishing vocational training centres for capacity building of women entrepreneurs and also promoting the cottage industry in the country.

She said the efforts would be required to search the new avenues for promoting women entrepreneur and their linkage with China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

She urged the women chambers for evolving proper accountability mechanism and transparency within these respective institutions.

Rubina further said that women economic empowerment must for socio economic development and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion, the officials from ministry of commerce agreed to facilitate the women chambers for promoting their business and trade facilities in the country.

On the occasion, President Women chamber Lahore Dr.Sheila, Ex. President Women Chamber Islamabad Naima Ansari, President Hazara Chamber Firdousia Fazal and other business women have been highlighted the issues of these chambers.