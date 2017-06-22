Senate body discusses agenda of empowering working women chambers

Islamabad

The Senate sub Committee on Commerce on Tuesday discussed in detail the agenda of empowering working women chambers. The meeting of the committee was held here under the convenorship of Senator Rubina Khalid. Senator Rubina Khalid proposed to include transgenders in women or men chambers of commerce and industry in a bid to give them respect and self-confidence. She also stressed the need to take special measures to bring small entrepreneurs and skilled people into the mainstream. The committee also decided to visit after Eid, all four provinces of the country to meet with the respective chief ministers to resolve the issues of women chambers of commerce and industries.—APP